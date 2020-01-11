ICYMI: Iran launches missiles, two killed in Concord Township and 6-year-old celebrates beating leukemia

CLEVELAND (WJW)– This week, the headlines were dominated by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Here’s five stories to get you caught up on this week:

Iran launches missiles

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops Tuesday night. The strike came days after the United States killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Ten ballistic missiles hit Ain al-Asad and one hit the base in Irbil. Four failed. There were no reported casualties.

Hours later, a Ukrainian jetliner crashed in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. U.S. and Canadian officials said it is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the plane.

In response to Iran launching missiles, President Donald Trump said, “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake County double homicide

In local news, two people were shot and killed in an SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township Saturday night. William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39, and Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, were parents to six children.

The suspect, 27-year-old Blake Sargi, turned himself over to police after his stepmother called authorities. His bond was set at $10 million. Court records showed his family posted the required 10 percent and he was released from the Lake County Jail.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man arrested at high school

Allen M. Kenna, 18, is accused of threatening to commit a shooting at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Police said maintenance personnel noticed him in the build after school hours on Jan. 6, police said. He was charged with making terrorist threats and criminal trespassing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Little boy beats leukemia

John Oliver Zippay received his final round of chemotherapy after Christmas to end his 3-year battle with leukemia. The 6-year-old celebrated with classmates at St. Helen Catholic School in Newbury on Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teen stuns on 'America's Got Talent'

This will give you chills. Thirteen-year-old Angelina Jordan won "Norway's Got Talent" in 2014. She earned the golden buzzer with her performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" on "America's Got Talent" on Monday.