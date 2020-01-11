× Cleveland Browns request interview with Ed Dodds for general manager

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns requested an interview with Ed Dodds for the general manager position.

Dodds, the assistant general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, has 17 years of NFL experience and is considered a top GM candidate. Before Indianapolis, he spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

The Browns are still in the midst of a coaching search as well. San Francisco defensive coordinator and Cleveland head coach candidate Robert Saleh is interested in working with Dodds as a general manager, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland parted ways with GM John Dorsey shortly after firing head coach Freddie Kitchens.

