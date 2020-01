Berea police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Berea are searching for a missing teen.

Olivia, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Milton Street, off Prospect Road and near the Metroparks.

She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and black high-top shoes. Berea police say she was carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.