Berea police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Posted 5:08 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 05:15PM, January 11, 2020

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Berea are searching for a missing teen.

Olivia, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Milton Street, off Prospect Road and near the Metroparks.

She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and black high-top shoes. Berea police say she was carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.

Google Map for coordinates 41.347223 by -81.852778.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.