Barberton City School District issues statement about student-athletes not standing for national anthem

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A local school district is responding after controversy recently arose over Barberton High School student-athletes chose not to stand during the national anthem before games.

Barberton City School District said on Facebook Saturday that they understand many community members do not agree with the student’s choice, however, the law protects the individual’s decision.

The district issued the following statement regarding the situation:

“We are aware of the Barberton High School student-athletes who have chosen not to stand during the pre-game playing of the United States National Anthem. The Barberton City School District supports every student’s right to free speech, as protected by the United States Constitution and supported by Ohio Revised Code (state law).