Wind advisory, flood watch in effect for parts of northern Ohio this weekend

Posted 5:10 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:14PM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Ohioans will have heavy bouts of rain, very gusty winds, and near-record warmth over the next 36 hours.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for portions of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Erie counties Saturday morning through midday Sunday. 50+ mph gusts possible.

Northwest Ohio is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday evening.  Some areas will receive 2-3+ inches of rain by Saturday evening. The watch includes portions of Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s before midnight Friday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s midday Saturday with a huge temperature drop into the 30s across the western half of Ohio by the dinner hour.

The current records for Saturday (January 11) in Cleveland are 67°/1890 and Akron 63°/1890.

 

Our 2nd round of heavier rain Saturday evening will be accompanied by a line of embedded storms. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph possible these storms barrel through the area. A MARGINAL RISK has also been issued by the SPC for our viewing area as this line of rain/thunderstorms scrolls across Northeast Ohio.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

