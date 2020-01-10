× Willoughby Brewing Co. reopen for business after tax-related closure

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby Brewing Company has reopened for business.

The Ohio Department of Taxation closed the brewery because they allegedly failed to pay their taxes.

Department officials said they posted a notice on the establishment Thursday alerting customers of the closure. They declared that the business has had its vendor’s license suspended and is prohibited from making retail sales.

The department also said Willoughby Brewing Company can reopen for business when they have complied with tax protocol.

As of Friday, a brewery employee told FOX 8 that Willoughby Brewing Co. has reopened, saying they are “back open for good.”

More on Willoughby Brewing Company, here.