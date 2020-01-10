Six years later: Family remains dedicated to finding Cleveland Clinic employee’s murderer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Saturday marks six years since a Cleveland Clinic employee was shot and killed on his way to help perform an organ transplant. The person who killed him has never been caught and his family is pleading for justice.

"You wouldn't think when it happened that it would be six years down the road and we still don't have any answers as to what happened," said the victim’s mother Sheila Halton.

On January 11, 2014, just before 5:00 a.m., 30-year-old Stephen Halton, Jr. was shot and killed while waiting for an RTA bus near Lakeshore Boulevard and Grovewood Avenue in Cleveland.

The anesthesia technician was on his way to the Cleveland Clinic as part of an organ transplant team.

"Can you imagine someone on their way to help save a life for a liver transplant and he gets killed on the way?" said his father, Bishop Stephen Halton, Sr.

"He wasn't doing anything wrong. He didn't live that kind of life. He was an upstanding citizen. He was a married man. He worked every day at the Cleveland Clinic. He had two children. He was two children and he was married at the time and he was a great person," his mother said.

Stephen's parents say this is a rough time of year for their family — six years without knowing who took the husband, father, son and brother away from them.

"I actually had to bury my son on my birthday. Just to be able to reflect upon our son and think about all the great things that he's done and at the same time, where is the answer, what happened?" said his father.

The Haltons say the past six years have been frustrating because they don't know any more than they did the day their son died.

"We have to depend upon the public, this is something that, someone knows about it. Somebody knows exactly who did what they did to our son and we're hoping that it comes out really soon," added his father.

The street where Stephen Halton lost his life is now dedicated to his memory. His family says they will remain dedicated to finding his killer.

"It still hurts me the way that he was taken from us because it was not the life that he lived to die in that manner," said Sheila Halton.

"We just won't give up, I mean we are relentless on trying to find some answers," said Bishop Halton.

The Halton family is planning service to remember Stephen and celebrate his life at Bethlehem Temple of Praise Church on Cleveland’s west side later this month.

