Report: Indians reach $17.5M deal with Francisco Lindor

Posted 3:11 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 03:45PM, January 10, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 21: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians have reached a deal with shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Lindor will reportedly receive $17.5 million in the deal.

This is the 2nd highest deal the Tribe has ever offered a 2nd time ARB eligible player.

The 26-year-old has become the face of the Indians franchise. He’s considered a rare player who drives ticket sales and drives in runs while performing well defensively.

Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 RBIs and 22 steals while batting leadoff last season.

Cleveland won 93 games last season, just missing the playoffs. Experts say the Indians expect to be in the postseason hunt again this year and that Lindor being on the roster plays an essential part in that.

Lindor, a four-time All-Star, is under the team control for one more year but is still being rumored in several off-season trades. However, Indians President Chris Antonetti said on Wednesday that he expects Lindor to be the team’s shortstop on opening day.

