Port Clinton police remind parents of importance of notifying school of child’s absence

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Port Clinton police are reminding parents to make sure they call their child’s school if he or she will be absent.

Officials say if you have a child enrolled in the Port Clinton School District, regardless of age or grade, you must call their school to alert the attendance office of their absence.

Parents need to let the office know their child will not be attending school and provide the reason why whether that be due to illness, an appointment or something else.

Police say this is necessary for attendance purposes and for accountability.

This announcement comes three weeks after a Port Clinton teen went missing while on his way to school.

14-year-old Harley Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20. He is 4’9″ and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $18,000 is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.