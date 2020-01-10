Popular face mask pulled from stores after reports of skin burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) - A popular skincare brand is facing the heat after reports of their face masks burning consumers across the nation.

“When I saw ‘unicorn mask’ I thought ‘oh these are safe for kids,’” mom Shannon Varner told KFOR.

The Tonkawa mom found out the hard way that this mask was indeed not safe for children.

“I was shocked. Her face was so red,” Varner said.

Varner purchased two of the 'Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Masks' at her local Dollar General for her daughter and friend to use for a New Year’s Eve girls night. That’s when things took a turn.

“My face started feeling like a sunburn and it was really warm. It was hot and it burned,” said Hope Bradford, Varner’s daughter.

“You could see the outline of the mask all over her face and her friend was even worse,” Varner said.

The mask’s instructions say to leave on for 10 minutes and it even says if “it’s tingling, it’s working.”

The girls said their masks weren’t even on for 5 minutes before they had to take them off because of the pain.

“After I took it off, mine started getting redder. Every couple of minutes it got more red,” said friend Stevee Osborn.

After helping the girls by rinsing their faces with cold water and cooling with ice, Varner took to the internet. Finding dozens of similar complaints across the country from other people who have used the mask.

“I think the biggest thing is it feels like they’re being negligent, the company,” Varner said. “I feel like if a few people started complaining, then they should have pulled them immediately.”

The Yes To brand said on social media it is now pulling the product from shelves while they investigate.

But Varner said with many people receiving the mask as gifts during the holidays, she just wants to be sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

The product was sold at Target and also Ulta. If you find one of the paper masks still on the shelves, don’t buy it. Be sure to alert the retailer.

Yes To tells KFOR they hope to have all the products pulled from store shelves by Friday and they'll continue to follow up with each store to make sure the product is off the shelves quickly.

If you have one of the masks and it hasn't been used, you can return it to the store for a full refund.