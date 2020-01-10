Popeyes or Popeye’s? Family Feud contestant’s mix-up moment, happy dance is priceless

CANADA (WJW) — A contestant on Canada’s version of “Family Feud” has social media cracking up after her enthusiastic wrong answer in a very important part of the game.

The host says: “Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, they’re playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever guesses this wins the game.”

Eve walks to the podium. The question is read: Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

She immediately hit the buzzer, answering “chicken,” accompanied by a happy dance. It was, of course, wrong, as she was thinking of Popeyes, the restaurant chain that sells chicken.

The other team won the game by correctly answering with “spinach.”

So Family Feud Canada exists, and tonight it gave us one of the most amazing moments in the history of television (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/uuJkTXH8q0 — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) January 10, 2020

