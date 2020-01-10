Popeyes or Popeye’s? Family Feud contestant’s mix-up moment, happy dance is priceless

CANADA (WJW) — A contestant on Canada’s version of “Family Feud” has social media cracking up after her enthusiastic wrong answer in a very important part of the game.
The host says: “Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, they’re playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever guesses this wins the game.”
Eve walks to the podium. The question is read: Name Popeye’s favorite food.”
She immediately hit the buzzer, answering “chicken,” accompanied by a happy dance. It was, of course, wrong, as she was thinking of Popeyes, the restaurant chain that sells chicken.
The other team won the game by correctly answering with “spinach.”