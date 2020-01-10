Photos: Fire crews suit up, rescue dog stranded on icy pond

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Jackson Township fire crews helped rescue a yellow lab named Ellie from an icy pond Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Township Fire Department, Ellie was stuck on an icy pond about 30 yards from shore for about an hour.

Capt. Dave Seibert and firefighter Adam Hafer put on cold rescue suits, tied off a life safety rope and went out to help.

They grabbed Ellie’s collar, and they were pulled to shore.

She is safe and with her owner.