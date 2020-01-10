× Ohio Edison delivers electricity shutoff notices to tenants at Chapel Hill Mall

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The power could soon be cut off at a well-known Akron mall if an electric payment is not made soon.

Ohio Edison delivered shutoff notices to tenants at Chapel Hill Mall on Friday, officials with FirstEnergy confirmed to FOX 8.

The company says the mall’s power service may be interrupted if payment is not made by January 20.

Chapel Hill Mall features over 55 stores, as well as a carousel that can be ridden and an inside water fountain that is lit up, according to the mall’s website.

The mall also has a number of empty stores. JCPenney is the only anchor store that still remains in the mall.

Rolling Acres Mall in Akron closed in 2008.

