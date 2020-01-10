Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day Cleveland
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
49°
Low
52°
High
53°
Akron/Canton
46°
Low
50°
High
52°
See complete forecast
Mind-blowing metal work
Posted 11:05 am, January 10, 2020, by
Rachel Inch
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Iron Image Design
https://www.ironimagedesign.com/
NEW DAY CLEVELAND
WEEKDAYS 10AM
with David Moss and Natalie Herbick
Popular
Taco Bell to start offering $100,000 salary jobs
13-year-old stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ cover
President Trump says no Americans injured in Iran’s missile attack targeting U.S. troops in Iraq, promises new sanctions
Iran launches missile at Iraqi bases housing US troops
Latest News
Machine keeping man alive after flu complications leave him in critical condition
Mind-blowing metal work
Show Info: January 10, 2019
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels meets with Browns about coaching gig today
New Day Cleveland
19 mins ago
Show Info: January 10, 2019
Featured
Health
News
Nike designs new shoe for ‘everyday heroes’ working in healthcare industry
News
Upcoming holidays impact trash collection in Cleveland
News
Sports
Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens spotted in ‘Pittsburgh started it’ shirt
Entertainment
News
HBO Max developing ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ spin-off series
Featured
Holidays
News
Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day
Sports
Coaches of Cleveland’s past: A look back at Browns head coaches since 1999
Instagram
News
Sports
‘I’ll always be from Cleveland’: Corey Kluber writes special ‘thank you’ to team, city, fans after trade
News
U.S. Postal Service releases stamp to raise money for veterans with PTSD
Sports
Jarvis Landry named Cleveland Browns’ 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
News
‘Scottish Hammer’ wears kilt on game day
News
Mötley Crüe, Poison and Def Leppard could be getting together for 2020 stadium tour, report says
News
Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual sale is underway with deals up to 75% off
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.