Man arrested, charged with felonious after shooting at Parma woman in ‘attempt to kill her’

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland man was charged with felonious assault and could face additional charges after he allegedly shot at a Parma woman multiple times.

Police were called to the Chevybrook Estates, located on Chevrolet Boulevard, around 12:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired in the area.

Officials say a man, identified as Deandre Michael Johnson, 26, of Cleveland, had fired several shots at a woman in what she says was “an attempt to kill her.”

The victim said she was sitting in the parking lot in Johnson’s vehicle when he became angry. She claims he started to drive away and then ordered her to get out of the car.

As she exited the car he reportedly fired two shots at her, but missed.

She began to run towards her apartment and he fired additional shots at her. She was not struck by the gunfire.

Johnson then fled the complex in his car.

Parma police issued a felonious assault warrant for Johnson. The United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force later located him at a home in the 4000 block of East 150th St. in Cleveland.

He was arrested and transported to Parma Jail.

Johnson is currently on active probation through the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for weapons and drug offenses. He was in Parma Municipal Court Friday and bond was set at $250,000.

The case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and will be presented to the grand jury for additional charges.