Local pub featuring 7-year-old cancer survivor’s work in Tremont Art Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A very special aspiring artist is being featured at the Treehouse Pub for the January Tremont Art Walk.

Kylie Earl was diagnosed with a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma when she was just three years old.

“She was having pain and swelling in her leg and we weren't sure what it was,” said Jennifer Earl. “So we took her to an orthopedic doctor and he was able to feel a tumor in her abdomen.”

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic confirmed the tumor was cancerous and Kylie began an intensive treatment plan that included 45 weeks of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation and multiple abdominal surgeries.

Art therapy became a big part of Kylie’s recovery, helping her cope with all of those treatments and long hospital stays.

“Her name was Meredith and she came into my room and we would always do stuff and I started to love art then,” said Kylie, who is now seven.

The first-grader continued painting when she was released from the hospital and became so good that she recently caught the attention of A Special Wish Cleveland; the non-profit organization helps make dreams come true for sick children.

“Whatever the child can dream of -- whether it’s a police officer or an astronaut or an artist -- we’re gonna make happen,” said Jason Beudert, a board member with A Special Wish Cleveland.

Jason said the owners of the Treehouse Pub on College Ave in Tremont are fans of Kylie's work and decided to make her the featured artist on display for January.

The exhibition opened Friday night and within minutes several of the paintings were already sold.

“It’s exciting,” said Kylie.

Art is so important to the first-grader that this past summer she used it to raise $1,000 which she donated to A Special Wish Cleveland to help other sick children.

She wanted to donate her proceeds from this most recent art show, but organizers encouraged the family to put the money into a college fund instead because she’s already given so much.

“We used to live downtown. We used to walk through Tremont, so to be back here seeing her artwork there is unbelievable,” said Marc Earl, Kylie’s father.

The family says they are extremely grateful to A Special Wish and the Treehouse for making their daughter's dream come true.

Right now, A Special Wish has 200 children on their list who are being cared for at the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital.

To help make their wishes come true you can contact or donate A Special Wish Cleveland.