Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million toward Australia wildfire relief

January 10, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to help pledge money to fight the bushfires devastating Australia.

According to Earth Alliance, which he helped to create in 2019, the Australia Wildfire Fund as been launched committing $3 million to assist with firefighting efforts and to aid local communities affected by the wildfires.

Fox News reports that DeCaprio co-chairs the organization, which combats climate change and biodiversity loss.

Several other celebrities have also pledged large amounts of money to the cause.

Chris Hemsworth, Elton John and Kylie Jenner each donated $1 million. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Pink have also donated.

