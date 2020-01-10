Lawmaker in Vermont wants to make cell phones 21 & up

MONTPELIER, Vermont (WJW) – A state lawmaker in Vermont says cellphones should be banned for anyone under the age of 21.

Democratic Sen. John Rodgers introduced a bill this week that would make possession of a cellphone under the age of 21 illegal, and if caught, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

According to the legislation, using cell phones while driving is one of the leading killers of teenagers in the U.S.

The legislation also states social media bullying that has been linked to suicide has mostly come through teenager’s cell phone use, and also says that terrorists use social media as a recruitment tool.

“It is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them,” the bill states.