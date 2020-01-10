Jelly Belly debuts sparkling water inspired by jelly bean flavors

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (WJW) — The company that brought you iconic flavors of jelly beans is hopping on the sparkling water train.

Jelly Belly is launching eight jelly bean inspired flavors of sparkling water, Joffer Beverage Company announced in a press release Friday.

The beverage will come in the following fun flavors: French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon.

The seventh-generation family-owned company says each flavor has only two ingredients — carbonated water and natural flavors with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners.

“The Jelly Belly brand promises fun, flavor and quality — characteristics that we believe sparkling water drinkers are looking for — and our product delivers perfectly on that promise,” Justin Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company said in the release. “We want to bring excitement to the sparkling water category through unique and intense flavor experiences.”

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will be available in cartons of eight 12-ounce cans.

The water will hit shelves at select Hy-Vee grocery stores next week. It will also be available online at jellybelly.com soon.

With over 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the team is looking forward to developing many more flavor options as the brand grows.

To find a Hy-Vee store near you, click here.