Left: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians stands on first base after he got a hit in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 22, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Right: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Relief pitcher Nick Wittgren #62 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Indians reach deals with Naquin, Wittgren
Left: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians stands on first base after he got a hit in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 22, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Right: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Relief pitcher Nick Wittgren #62 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin and right-hander Nick Wittgren on Friday.
Naquin, who was having a solid season before tearing a knee ligament in August, agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million, up from $574,800. The 28-year-old batted .288 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 89 games before he got hurt when he collided into the outfield wall trying to make a catch in Tampa.
Nick Wittgren agreed to a $1,125,000 deal, a raise from last year’s major league salary of $564,300. He began last season at Triple-A Columbus before joining the Indians and becoming a valuable piece of their bullpen. Wittgren went 5-1 with four saves and a 2.81 ERA in 55 games.
Shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has been the subject of trade rumors for months, right-hander Mike Clevinger and newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields are Cleveland’s other arbitration-eligible players.