I-TEAM report prompts action: Victim of hit-skip crash gets car back from Cleveland impound lot

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM helped get action for a victim of a hit and run driver that also got hit in the wallet by city hall.

Sheri Latessa reached out to FOX 8 on Thursday saying the city of Cleveland would not release her SUV until she paid towing and impound lot fees.

“I didn’t think it was fair because I was a victim. I did nothing to cause this crash,” Latessa said. “I was injured in the accident and had to have surgery. I haven’t been able to work since this happened. The SUV is all I had. “

She says a few minutes after her story aired on FOX 8 Cleveland police reached out to her.

“They were able to work things out with me and I can pick up my SUV ” Latessa said.

She plans to get the vehicle this weekend.

“I am so very grateful,” Latessa said.

She says she is hoping to still reach out to city council to ask council members to consider changing the policy so other car crash victims don’t have to go through the same situation in the future.

**Click here for the I-TEAM report that prompted action from the city and Cleveland police.**