I-TEAM: New video shows untold story behind Cleveland police chase ending in child’s death

CLEVELAND (WJW) - The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained police video and radio tapes revealing the untold story behind last month's Cleveland police chase that ended with the death of a child. And, we’ve learned investigators have now arrested a second suspect.

Police say two carjacking suspects sped away from officers causing a crash in East Cleveland that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman.

The just-released recordings take you inside the investigation.

Video shows a 15-year-old boy being arrested just moments after police pulled up following the crash.

Now we’ve learned, a second 15-year-old suspect was arrested days later. Police believe he drove the car that was running from police, causing the crash that killed the teen girl.

The incident started off West 117th Street in Cleveland. A woman got carjacked at gunpoint and an off-duty officer started following the suspect car.

Radio tapes show him saying, “I’m not pursuing. Just following. I’m in the number one lane about 55 miles an hour. Be advised, I’m not equipped with my gear.”

A supervisor can be heard responding, “Adam 24, hang back.”

The suspects drove all the way across town. Then police say they sped up -- one radio transmission reported the suspects going 75 miles an hour.

Cleveland police followed the suspects into East Cleveland.

Then, over the radio you can hear, “Vehicle wrecked. Hit a pedestrian. Attempting to bail (run).”

The I-TEAM has learned detectives are investigating to find out if the suspects have pulled off a series of carjackings and violent crimes before this.

One of the teens already faces charges in other cases.

The brother of one suspect spoke to the I TEAM and said, “It’s not like him to do something like this.” He added, “He’s going to write a letter to the judge. Full apology and everything.”

Meantime, we’ve seen this spark hard questions in the streets about police chases.

At a vigil for the girl who died, a crowd carried signs and chanted, “Save our children. Stop the chase.”

Cleveland police will conduct an internal review after an incident like this.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to gather evidence and build their cases. More charges are likely soon.

