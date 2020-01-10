× Grease star Edd Byrnes passes away at age 87

SANTA MONICA, California (WJW) – Grease star Edd Byrnes has died at the age of 87.

The news was announced by his son late Thursday.

Edd Byrnes famously played Vince Fontaine, a dance show host at Rydell High School.

He also had a starring role in the television series 77 Sunset Strip and earned a gold record for the song “Kookie Kookie lend me your comb,” according to his son.

His son, Logan, is a news anchor at KUSI.

In a Facebook post, he said his dad’s story was about “an ambitious young kid who drove out to Hollywood from New York City, in his 20’s with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business.”

Logan says he died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica.