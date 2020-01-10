Flood Watch: Heavy rain, winds and warm air on tap this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the western half of Northeast Ohio because of the rain that is already falling.

Rain started overnight, and it's not going anywhere.

Widespread rain will stick around all day.

Highs will be in the 50s.

We'll get a break from the rain around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will mostly be spotty showers.

We'll have wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

Temperatures will warm up to the 60s and then take a huge tumble.

We'll wake up Sunday in the 30s.

When it's all said and done, all of us will get at least an inch of rain.

Some folks in the western half of the area will get up to 3 inches.

Localized flooding is possible.

