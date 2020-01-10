Community members show support for missing Port Clinton teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - Saturday volunteers will help aid in the nationwide search for a missing Port Clinton teenager, Harley Dilly, 14.

Port Clinton police announced a volunteer search will occur at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Park. The search will be lead by volunteers, not law enforcement.

"That’s what the community needed. They needed to do something positive," said Dana Deer who previously organized a vigil for Dilly.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school December 20. In the three weeks since, hope Dilly will be found safe, has not wavered for many who are praying he returns.

"We have been praying for Harley since December," said Rev. Father Andrew Bartek of Holy Assumption Orthodox Church. "God works in strange ways and when we are not expecting it. So you cannot give up hope in any situation, in any circumstance."

Friday, volunteers tied hot pink ribbons around fences and trees at Lakeview Park. They say pink is Harley's favorite color.

"Support, just showing people that you can be positive in a bad situation just keep the faith," said Lin Isaac with a ribbon in her hand.

A reward for information leading to Harley's safe return is more than $18,000 dollars.

Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

