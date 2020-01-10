× Cleveland Indians reach agreements with all 5 arbitration-eligible players

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians reached agreements with all five of their arbitration-eligible players Friday.

This includes shortstop Francisco Lindor, right-hand pitcher Mike Clevinger, outfielder Delino DeShields, outfielder Tyler Naquin and right-hand pitcher Nick Wittgren.

Clevinger reportedly agreed to a $4.1 million deal for the 2020 season, league sources confirmed to Zack Meisel.

Despite having only started in 29 games and being limited to 126 innings during the 2019 season, Clevinger had a 13-4 record and 2.71 ERA with 169 strikeouts

Naquin agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million, up from $574,800.

The 28-year-old batted .288 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 89 games before he got hurt when he collided into the outfield wall trying to make a catch in Tampa.

Nick Wittgren agreed to a $1,125,000 deal, a raise from last year’s major league salary of $564,300.

He began last season in the minors in Columbus before joining the Indians. Wittgren went 5-1 with four saves and a 2.81 ERA in 55 games.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman reports that Lindor will receive $17.5 million in the deal. This is the 2nd highest deal the Tribe has ever offered a 2nd time ARB eligible player.

Lindor is a four-time All-Star. He hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 RBIs and 22 steals while batting leadoff last season.

DeShields signed a one-year $1.875 million, according to MLB.com.

He spent the majority of the 2019 season with the Texas Rangers batting .249 with four homers and 32 RBI in 118 games.

