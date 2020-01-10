Cleveland Browns complete coaching interviews, reportedly aim to make decision this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have completed all of their head coaching interviews and are expected to make a decision soon.

The Browns conducted their final interview, with Josh McDaniels, on Friday.  The team has now interviewed eight candidates for the head coach opening.

The team interviewed six offensive-minded coaches and two defensive-minded coaches. Additionally, two of the eight candidates were former Browns employees.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Friday night that the Browns are committed to their process and taking their time with the coaching search, adding that no firm decision is expected Friday.

However, ESPN Insider Jake Trotter says the team is aiming to make a coaching decision this weekend.

Here’s a look at the candidates:

Eric Bieniemy
Currently: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Following a nine-year playing career, this former running back made the jump to coaching. Bieniemy’s been with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid since 2013. For the past two seasons, he’s served as offensive coordinator, working with a young and dynamic offense.

Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, shouted at a Jacksonville Jaguars player in anger as words were exchanged between the two teams in the Chiefs’ 30-14 win in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Brian Daboll
Currently: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

This would be a return to Cleveland for Daboll. He was the Browns offensive coordinator under Eric Mangini when the team had the worst-ranked offense in the league. Since then, he filled the same role for the Dolphins and Chiefs, before going to New England. Yes, that means he’s coached under Bill Belichick.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy
Currently: Out of football

The longtime head coach of the Green Bay Packers was the first to interview for the position and first to accept another job. He will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. During his 13-year stint with the Packers, McCarthy won six division titles, four NFC championships and a Super Bowl. His record was 125-77-2. He was fired in 2018. Though he was out of football this season, McCarthy still spent his time studying film.  Before Green Bay, he was an offensive coordinator in New Orleans and San Francisco.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels
Currently: New England Patriots offensive coordinator

McDaniels has at least two things in his favor: he’s an Ohio native with experience under Bill Belichick. He attended McKinley High School in Canton then John Carroll University. He spent most of his coaching career working his way up the ranks with the Patriots before his first head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. In two seasons, the team went 11-17 before he was fired and returned to New England. Most reports indicate he’s ready and willing to be a head coach again.

Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh
Currently: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Saleh coached under Pete Carroll during the Seahawks championship run in 2014. Since 2017, he’s been the defensive coordinator of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. This season, they won the division with a 12-3 record. He’s the one of the only candidates on this list that doesn’t have offensive coordinator on his resume.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski
Currently: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator

He’s spent the last 14 years with the Vikings in a variety of positions, including tight ends coach, running backs coach and quarterbacks coach. He was named interim offensive coordinator after Minnesota fired John DeFilippo. In his first full season filling the role, the Vikings finished 10-6. But he was dealing with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-20.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Greg Roman
Currently: Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman has strong ties to the Harbaugh Brothers. First, he worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and followed him to the 49ers. Now, he coaches under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Roman has experience working with young, dynamic quarterbacks, and he would surely have a few ideas for the Browns running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman walks onto the field during pregame warm ups against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

Jim Schwartz
Currently: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Schwartz is only the second candidate on our list to come from the defensive side of the ball. And a long time ago, he was a personnel scout for the Browns. One major positive: He has head coaching experience from when he led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. He’s served as DC for the Titans, Bills and Eagles.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

