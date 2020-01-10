Cleveland Browns complete coaching interviews, reportedly aim to make decision this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have completed all of their head coaching interviews and are expected to make a decision soon.

The Browns conducted their final interview, with Josh McDaniels, on Friday. The team has now interviewed eight candidates for the head coach opening.

The team interviewed six offensive-minded coaches and two defensive-minded coaches. Additionally, two of the eight candidates were former Browns employees.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Friday night that the Browns are committed to their process and taking their time with the coaching search, adding that no firm decision is expected Friday.

However, ESPN Insider Jake Trotter says the team is aiming to make a coaching decision this weekend.

Here’s a look at the candidates:

Eric Bieniemy

Currently: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Following a nine-year playing career, this former running back made the jump to coaching. Bieniemy’s been with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid since 2013. For the past two seasons, he’s served as offensive coordinator, working with a young and dynamic offense.

Brian Daboll

Currently: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

This would be a return to Cleveland for Daboll. He was the Browns offensive coordinator under Eric Mangini when the team had the worst-ranked offense in the league. Since then, he filled the same role for the Dolphins and Chiefs, before going to New England. Yes, that means he’s coached under Bill Belichick.

Mike McCarthy

Currently: Out of football

The longtime head coach of the Green Bay Packers was the first to interview for the position and first to accept another job. He will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. During his 13-year stint with the Packers, McCarthy won six division titles, four NFC championships and a Super Bowl. His record was 125-77-2. He was fired in 2018. Though he was out of football this season, McCarthy still spent his time studying film. Before Green Bay, he was an offensive coordinator in New Orleans and San Francisco.

Josh McDaniels

Currently: New England Patriots offensive coordinator

McDaniels has at least two things in his favor: he’s an Ohio native with experience under Bill Belichick. He attended McKinley High School in Canton then John Carroll University. He spent most of his coaching career working his way up the ranks with the Patriots before his first head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. In two seasons, the team went 11-17 before he was fired and returned to New England. Most reports indicate he’s ready and willing to be a head coach again.

Robert Saleh

Currently: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Saleh coached under Pete Carroll during the Seahawks championship run in 2014. Since 2017, he’s been the defensive coordinator of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. This season, they won the division with a 12-3 record. He’s the one of the only candidates on this list that doesn’t have offensive coordinator on his resume.

Kevin Stefanski

Currently: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator

He’s spent the last 14 years with the Vikings in a variety of positions, including tight ends coach, running backs coach and quarterbacks coach. He was named interim offensive coordinator after Minnesota fired John DeFilippo. In his first full season filling the role, the Vikings finished 10-6. But he was dealing with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Greg Roman

Currently: Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman has strong ties to the Harbaugh Brothers. First, he worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and followed him to the 49ers. Now, he coaches under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Roman has experience working with young, dynamic quarterbacks, and he would surely have a few ideas for the Browns running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Jim Schwartz

Currently: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Schwartz is only the second candidate on our list to come from the defensive side of the ball. And a long time ago, he was a personnel scout for the Browns. One major positive: He has head coaching experience from when he led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. He’s served as DC for the Titans, Bills and Eagles.

