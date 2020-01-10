Cavs players mark Tristan Thompson’s career-high 35 points with locker room celebration

DETROIT, Michigan (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers took home an overtime win in Detroit Thursday night.

The Cavs closed 115-112 over the Pistons.

Cleveland had something extra in store for the Bad Boys.

Tristan Thompson scored a career-high 35 points.

The team was undoubtedly excited to snag a win on the road, but they were also ready to celebrate a special night.

Kevin Love posted video on Instagram of the team showering Thompson in the locker room.

In place of the champagne showers, players threw buckets of water on him and hosed him down with water bottles.

The Cavs are 11-27 on the season.