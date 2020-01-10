× Amber Alert 5 children taken from Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – Cleveland Heights police along with Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services have issued an Amber Alert for five children who have not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

The missing kids have been identified as 15 year-old Aniah Moten; 10 year -old Cordero Boxley; 9 year- old Ry’anne Boxley; 5-year-old Cordero Boxley and 3-year-old Gemma Boxley.

.

(Aniah Moten)

(Cordero Boxley III)

( Cordero Boxley II and Ry’anne Boxley)

Police say Aniah was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, red jacket, blue jeans, and hair in a pony tail.

Cordero was wearing green long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and has dread locks. He also is hearing impaired and has walking problems.

They were last seen with their mother, Ebony Boxley and father, Cordero Edries Boxley in a tan 2006 dodge caravan around 430 Thursday afternoon.

The van has an Ohio license plate with the number J553273.

(Ebony Boxley) (Cordero Edries Boxley )

If you have any information call Cleveland Heights police at (216) 321-1234.

Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.