7 charged in human trafficking sting involving victims contacted through ads for sexual services

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Seven people were charged in a human trafficking sting in Springfield Township Thursday night.

According to a press release, the purpose of the operation was to combat human trafficking and offer recovery assistance to the victims. The victims were contacted through advertisements on the internet for sexual services.

Springfield Township police, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking conducted the sting.

In all, 12 were detained and interviewed as part of the eight-hour operation.

Four were charged with soliciting prostitution, two were charged with felony promoting prostitution and one was charged for felony drug possession.

The operation did undercover victims of human trafficking, and further investigation is being conducted in those cases.

The investigation is continuing.