3 Ashtabula pizza shop employees locked in walk-in freezer during robbery

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Three employees at an Ashtabula pizza shop were robbed at gunpoint and then locked inside a walk-in freezer.

According to Ashtabula police, it happened Thursday at Georgio’s Pizza in the 1900 block of West Prospect Avenue.

When police arrived, they were told that two men, who were armed with knives, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money. During the robbery, one of the employees was physically assaulted, and all three workers were locked inside a walk-in freezer.

After reviewing surveillance footage, a suspect was identified. Steven O’Neal, 26, of Ashtabula, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping on Jan. 3. On Jan. 6, Darryl Robinson, 37, of Ashtabula, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping for his involvement.

In conjunction with the investigation, a search warrant was executed Jan. 6 at 912 E. 13th St., Ashtabula. Investigators recovered the suspected weapons, clothing worn during the robbery and U.S. currency.

Both suspects were arraigned in Ashtabula Municipal Court and are being held in Ashtabula County Jail.