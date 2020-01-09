Zac Brown Band announces summer tour, stop at Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Zac Brown Band has announced a summer “Roar with the Lions Tour.”

They’ll be making a stop at Blossom Music Center September 10.

Tickets go on sale January 17 here at 10 a.m.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” said Zac Brown. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”