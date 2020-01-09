YouTube star lays 3-month-old son to rest, says his organs will save 3 other babies

(WJW) — YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach has laid her 3-month-old son, Crew, to rest after he was found unresponsive on Christmas Day.
Leach, who has a series of videos about home decor, cleaning and pregnancy on her YouTube page, shared the news along with a photo of her daughter and three sons on Instagram Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him. During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them. We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead. 💙 We laid a tiny blue cape with a “C” on it over his casket to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff’s idea and I loved it. Thank you to everyone who made it today, your support means so much to us. 💙 #crewscrew #blueforcrew
She wrote: “We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him. During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them. We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead. 💙 We laid a tiny blue cape with a “C” on it over his casket to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff’s idea and I loved it. Thank you to everyone who made it today, your support means so much to us. 💙”
Leach posted the day after Christmas that Crew was laid down for a nap at a relative’s home on Christmas Day, and when she went to check on him, he wasn’t breathing.
He was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, but he was unable to recover. The family chose to have his organs donated, saying they will help three to four other babies.
View this post on Instagram
Right now Crew is “stable” and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to “other” people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be… begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him. #prayforcrew
View this post on Instagram
I pray that you will never have to experience what I have… see the things I’ve seen… or read the things I’ve read, in the past week and a half. And if you do, I pray that you will be incredibly blessed with the support and love of those around you, as we have. We have been blown away by the support, kindness and selflessness of so many in this community that we have never even met, and “thank you” would never be enough. Social media can be a very toxic place, but what we have witnessed over the past week and a half has been truly incredible. I am well aware that many of you have not followed my family until now, and I am so happy that you are here. However, I kindly want to ask you to check your heart before you continue to follow, as I will absolutely NOT tolerate ANY negativity in this space. Thank you to the many of you who continue to check in and pray for our family. We ask for continued prayers this week, the upcoming days will be hard. Much love to you all. ~Brittani