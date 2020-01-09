YouTube star lays 3-month-old son to rest, says his organs will save 3 other babies

(WJW) — YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach has laid her 3-month-old son, Crew, to rest after he was found unresponsive on Christmas Day.

Leach, who has a series of videos about home decor, cleaning and pregnancy on her YouTube page, shared the news along with a photo of her daughter and three sons on Instagram Wednesday.

She wrote: “We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him. During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them. We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead. 💙 We laid a tiny blue cape with a “C” on it over his casket to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff’s idea and I loved it. Thank you to everyone who made it today, your support means so much to us. 💙”

Leach posted the day after Christmas that Crew was laid down for a nap at a relative’s home on Christmas Day, and when she went to check on him, he wasn’t breathing.

He was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, but he was unable to recover. The family chose to have his organs donated, saying they will help three to four other babies.