Willoughby Brewing Co. closed after failing to pay taxes

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby Brewing Company has closed due to failure to pay taxes, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Department officials say they posted a notice on the brewery alerting customers of the closure. They declared that the business has had its vendor’s license suspended and is prohibited from making retail sales.

The department says Willoughby Brewing Company can reopen for business when they have complied with tax protocol.