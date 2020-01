Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Major UPS and DOWNS are in our near future! In summary, heavy bouts of rain, very gusty winds, and near-record warmth will be around within a 2-day period!

Rain will arrive late tonight. There’s potential for some localized flooding as 1-3″ of rain saturate the ground throughout Saturday night.

Very gusty winds will likely create some power outages as well with the highest gusts (50+ mph) expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: