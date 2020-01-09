Twinsburg martial arts instructor charged with sexual assault

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in Summit County continue to investigate sexual assault allegations against a Twinsburg martial arts instructor.

William Mello, 59, of Streetsboro, is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Mello, an instructor at the Silent Mind Martial Arts, is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl at the studio.

Mello will appear in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 15.

Twinsburg police is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Greg Kopniske at 330-425-1234.