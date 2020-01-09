Teen accused of terrorist threats, trespassing after being found wandering in Cuyahoga Falls High School

Allen Kenna (Photo Credit: Summit County Jail)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of making threats to commit a shooting at Cuyahoga Falls High School was arrested after being found walking around the school after school hours.

Allen M. Kenna, 18, faces charges of making terrorist threats and criminal trespassing in the case.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, on Jan. 6 officers were called to Cuyahoga Falls High School, where school maintenance personnel reported seeing a white male walking around after school hours. He appeared to be taking photos with a cell phone.

When personnel approached him, the man fled.

On Jan. 8, police were made aware of the possible identity of the individual in question. They then learned he’d previously threatened the school.

After executing a search warrant at his home, Kenna was arrested. He was not a student at the school, police say.

Kenna was taken to Summit County Jail and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

