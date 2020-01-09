Regal Cinemas switching from Coca-Cola to Pepsi

(WJW) — Regal Cinemas is switching over from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products.

Variety reports Pepsi will be the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage provider for the chain. The transition should be complete by spring.

Beverages including Mountain Dew, Lifewater, Bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf and AMP Game Fuel will also be available.

“This is something where the stars aligned,” John Curry, senior VP of food service for Regal, told Variety. “Pepsi and Regal just share a mutual passion and excitement for the moviegoing experience.”

Variety reports that Pepsi has agreed to be a sponsor of the chain’s 4DX theaters, which have moving seats and spray water, fog and scents during movies. They are also collaborating on augmented reality offerings.

