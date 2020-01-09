President Trump makes first campaign stop of 2020 in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) - President Donald Trump is making his first campaign stop of the new year in Ohio.

He's speaking in Toledo Thursday night.

This comes just a day after he announced Iran appeared "to be standing down."

That followed an Iranian missile attack on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

That was Iran's retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Air Force One is scheduled to touchdown just after 6 p.m.

The president is slated to host a Keep America Great Rally at the Huntington Center at 7 p.m.

