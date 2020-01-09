WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds first campaign rally of 2020 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — President Donald Trump is holding his first campaign event of the 2020 election year Thursday evening in Toledo.

This will be the president’s first public appearance since he addressed the nation following Iran’s missile attack on U.S. air bases.

The attack was Iran’s retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad late last week.

“We caught a total monster, and we took him out, and that should have happened a long time ago,” President Trump recently said on Soleimani’s death.

The rally also comes just hours after the House approved a nonbinding war powers resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

President Trump is expected to address the tensions with Iran during Thursday night’s rally, as well as the imminent impeachment trial in the Senate during the rally in Toledo.

The House approved two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in an almost party-line vote last month. The articles now move to the Senate for a trial that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says could begin early next week.

President Trump was the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and reportedly the first to face an impeachment trial while seeking reelection.

Meanwhile, the President is on the campaign trail. Local politicians, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, are joining him for a Keep America Great rally in the packed 8,000 seat Huntington Center.

Ohio overwhelmingly supported the president by eight points in the 2016 election.

More election coverage, here.