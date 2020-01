Pregnant teacher loses unborn child in a crash 30 minutes after her baby shower

JONES COUNTY, Mississippi (CNN) — Mashayla Harper was nearly killed on her way home from her baby shower after what police say was a hit-and-run. Her unborn child didn’t survive.

A service for her unborn daughter was held Wednesday, but she was unable to attend because she has been in the hospital since Saturday’s crash.

Harper was 36 weeks pregnant, according to CNN affiliate WDAM.

“That was very emotional. We were looking forward to [the baby] being here. She was going to be a spoiled baby,” Harper’s father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., told CNN Wednesday.

Thirty minutes after her baby shower in Jones County, Mississippi, Pruitt says he received a hysterical phone call from Mashayla’s mother, Chandra Harper. She had been driving about six or seven cars behind her 24-year-old daughter when traffic suddenly stopped. She asked someone what happened up ahead and a driver told her a pregnant woman had just got into a car accident.

Pruitt says Chandra instantly knew it was her daughter. She found Mashayla on the ground in front of her car. Pruitt says they are unsure how she got there, but the driver’s door was missing due to the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the fourth-grade math teacher fled the scene, but was apprehended late Saturday night, Pruitt told CNN.

James Gilbert, 35, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, according to WDAM. It is unclear if he has legal representation.

CNN has reached out to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, but has not heard back.

She’s a ‘strong woman’

Harper was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center, according to WDAM.

Her father tells CNN that doctors informed the immediate family that her unborn child had died 45 minutes later.

Doctors told the family Harper had suffered severe trauma, including abdominal, knee and leg injuries. Pruitt said doctors didn’t think she was going to survive the surgeries and that she was revived at least once, calling Harper a “strong woman.”

Following surgery Saturday night, she was put on life support and was finally taken off Monday afternoon. Pruitt says while she is in and out of sleep, Mashyala kept asking her mother about the baby. He says Chandra was unsure how to tell her daughter about the baby’s passing lest her blood pressure would rise. Eventually the family told her Monday evening.

He says his daughter is recovering pretty quickly. “She went from being on life support on Saturday to being in her own [hospital] room today.”

“The better [Mashayla] gets the better everybody will get. I got her to smile last night,” Pruitt said.

A GoFundMe page was started to help pay Harper’s medical bills. By early Thursday, more than $5,000 had been raised. On Wednesday, the organizer provided the following update: “It has been a couple days since starting this GO FUND ME, and the response is more than we ever could have ever imagined! I was up at the hospital last night with Mashayla, her friends and family. Her overall condition is improving. She is off of life support and breathing on her own! She is showing what an amazing fighting spirit she has. She is awake and all things considered in good spirits. She still has a long road to go but wanted to express her gratitude to each and every one of you for your thoughts, prayers, and donations. She was very surprised to find out many people were concerned about her. After speaking with her she remembers nothing of the accident. The last thing she remembers is being at her baby shower then waking up in the hospital. While we were talking with Mashaylas mother last night she informed us that when she first woke up in the hospital after being taken off life support after being informed there was an accident the first thing she ask was if the other person involved in the accident was ok. This just goes to show the heart she has, and the kind of person Mashayla is. She has had to have several surgeries to correct some issues but is currently in stable condition and is expected to remain that way as she improves daily. I want to thank everyone so much for getting her story out there and I will continue to post updates as we get them!!!!”