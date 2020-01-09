× Missing Cleveland teen last seen in Youngstown

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A missing teen girl has not been seen since Dec. 9 in Youngstown, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

Kayla Taylor, 14, is from Cleveland , according to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. She is 5 foot 2 and 180 pounds, and may be wearing glasses

Anyone with information should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.