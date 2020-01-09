Man shot and killed outside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot and killed outside a home in Akron Wednesday night.

The suspect walked up to the 20-year-old victim on Noah Avenue and began firing, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim got back into his car and tried to drive away, but he only made it to the yard next door.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.