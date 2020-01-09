× January 9, 2020: Show Info

Curb your hunger

Dr. Susan Albers, author of the new book Hanger Management, explained why we get irritable when we are hungry. To stay on track, she suggests eating breakfast and planning your snacks. http://eatingmindfully.com/

Energy boost

Need a morning pick me up? Visit Heartwood Coffee. There are locations in Chagrin Falls and Hudson.

Play ball!

We’re counting down to the start of baseball season! Tickets are on sale now for Tribe Fest 2020. It’s Saturday, February 1st at the Cleveland Convention Center. www.Indians.com

Wedding planning

Today’s Bride Bridal Show returns to northeast Ohio for two weekends this winter. The first show is Sunday, January 12th at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. The second is January 25 & 26 at the I-X Center. Use the online code NEWDAY to save $5 off admission.

Shop small

Little Babet is a special boutique in Chagrin Falls where children take center stage.

Mickey comes to Cleveland

Mickey Mouse and the gang are back in Cleveland for Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures. There are 14 performances over the next several days at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

New Year, new line

Levin Furniture has introduced a new line for 2020 called Arbor Hills. You’ll find it in store in Oakwood Village.

Night out for a good cause

Join Natalie for a fun and meaningful night out. She’s hosting the Lost Hearts Foundation Winter Gala. It’s Saturday, January 18th at the St. Paul Hellenic Center in North Royalton.