I-TEAM: Crash victim told she’s required to pay impound, towing fees before getting her car

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman whose vehicle was struck by a car fleeing from police is wondering why she is now stuck paying city impound and towing fees.

Sheri Latessa tells the I-TEAM she was driving on Lorain Road near the West Side Market around 9 p.m. December 10 when a suspect in a stolen car crashed into her SUV and fled the scene.

“I saw him coming at me four seconds before he slammed into my car,” Latessa said.

Cleveland police body camera video shows the officer arrive on scene seconds after the crash. The officer can be heard on the video telling dispatch that he had tried to stop the vehicle. He said he was following the vehicle when the crash happened.

Latessa was injured and taken to the hospital. Her vehicle was towed to the city’s impound lot.

“When I called to get my car they told me I have to pay $165 in fees to get it out,” Latessa said. “I didn’t do anything wrong and now I had to have surgery, my car is damaged and I have this fee to pay.”

She said her car insurance does not cover impound or towing fees.

We are trying to reach council members to find out if anything can be done for victims of car crashes so they won’t be required to pay city impound and towing fees. So far no one has returned our calls.