Frosty morning will turn into a pleasant day with highs in the 40s

January 9, 2020

Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Temperatures will recover Thursday as high-pressure builds into the region and winds swing around to the south.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, then the warm front swipes us yanking temps into the 50s Friday and 60s on Saturday! That is a meteoric temperature rise, especially for January.

The potential for some localized flooding this weekend remains through Sunday as 1-3″ of rain saturate the ground through the weekend.

