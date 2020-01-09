Crafters across the globe make koala mittens, joey pouches for animals injured in Australian bushfires

SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) — Volunteers from across the globe have made thousands of protective pouches and blankets for animals displaced by the deadly bushfires in Austalia.

The Animal Rescue Craft Guild was formed in April 2019 in an effort to create products that help rescue animals, FOX 13 reports. They have more than 100,000 members.

The guild has recently focused its energy on crocheting, knitting and sewing a variety of items for wildlife injured in the fires.

Crafters have shared dozens of designs on the group’s Facebook page, including patterns for koala mittens that protect burnt paws and makeshift “joey pouches” for kangaroos who have been separated from their mothers.

Anyone interested in getting involved or donating can reach out to the guild on Facebook.

So far the organization has received donations from people in the United States, the U.K., Hong Kong, France and Germany. Plus, thousands of crafters are continuously posting ideas and photographs of their own donations as inspiration for others who want to help.

