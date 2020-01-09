Cleveland Heights police mourn unexpected loss of retired K9 officer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is mourning the unexpected loss of retired K9 Officer Rocky.

Rocky was born in 2010 in Germany and joined the CHPD force in 2012.

He served the city with “dedication and commitment” alongside his partner Robert Butler for nearly six years.

During his service with the department, Rocky made numerous apprehensions and routinely helped to keep the city safe.

The department says Rocky enjoyed visiting and meeting new people, especially children.

They say he touched many hearts during his time with the department and was a “special part of the CHPD family.”

Cleveland Heights police say Rocky will truly be missed and send their deepest condolences to Butler and his family on their loss.

“Rocky, thank you for your service and may you rest in peace,” the department wrote on Facebook.