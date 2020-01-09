× Browns guard Joel Bitonio named to Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was named to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

It’s the second-straight selection for Bitonio, who replaced injured Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro on the roster.

“To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in. It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it’s really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates,” Bitonio said in a news release on Thursday.

The six-year veteran joins two fellow Browns: running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“Last year, I got to experience the Pro Bowl with Jarvis and this year, it’s going to be really cool to be blocking for Nick in the game.”

The Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

