Akron police arrest two during fentanyl bust

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department arrested two people during a fentanyl investigation Wednesday morning.

The narcotics unit and SWAT team served warrants on Wing Street, Cleveland Street and Bank Street. Akron police said they seized 50 grams of fentanyl, $40,000 cash, a rifle and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Donte Framer, 33, and Jasper B. Smith, 30, were arrested for trafficking and possession of fentanyl, possession of criminal tools and having weapons under disability.