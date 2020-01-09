Akron police arrest two during fentanyl bust

Posted 11:14 am, January 9, 2020, by

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department arrested two people during a fentanyl investigation Wednesday morning.

The narcotics unit and SWAT team served warrants on Wing Street, Cleveland Street and Bank Street. Akron police said they seized 50 grams of fentanyl, $40,000 cash, a rifle and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Donte Framer, 33, and Jasper B. Smith, 30, were arrested for trafficking and possession of fentanyl, possession of criminal tools and having weapons under disability.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.